N.Y. nurses urge stronger protections against virus

A few contacts reported that the coronavirus has deterred visitors, though New York City hotels have continued to report good business, the Federal Reserve said in a report known as the Beige Book.

Another concern arising from the spread of Covid-19 relates to the adequacy of blood-bank supplies relied upon by hospitals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York Blood Center, a nonprofit group that organizes blood donations, said some school and community groups were canceling planned drives in response to the virus outbreak.

"These cancellations pose a significant threat to the blood supply," the center said in a statement Thursday.

Responding to questions from reporters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested there is no reason to cancel or postpone upcoming public events such as high school or basketball tournaments to contain the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said people who believe they were exposed to coronavirus should stay home, just as they would if they came down with the flu.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety," Cuomo said. He did point out he is mainly concerned with impacts on nursing homes, senior-citizen centers and people who already have compromised immune systems or are grappling with respiratory illnesses.