Anne Nardacci has been sworn in to serve as a federal judge in an upstate New York district that includes Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Nardacci's investiture ceremony was held Friday at the James T. Foley United States Courthouse in Albany. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recommended Nardacci for the post, attended the event.

As a federal judge, Nardacci will hear civil and criminal cases in the Northern District of New York. The district is comprised of 32 upstate New York counties with offices in Albany, Binghamton, Plattsburgh, Syracuse and Utica.

Nardacci, a Cornell Law School graduate and former editor of the Cornell Law Review, most recently was a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner. Early in her legal career, she was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Before becoming an attorney, she was on former U.S. Rep. Michael McNulty's staff.

As a litigator, she represented clients in federal antitrust and commercial cases, including cases on behalf of consumers affected by inaccurate credit reports. She served on the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association's antitrust section.

President Joe Biden nominated Nardacci for the federal judgeship in April 2022. After the nomination was announced, Schumer said he recommended Nardacci and noted her experience handling antitrust cases.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Nardacci in December.

The U.S. District Court in the Northern District of New York now has a majority of women judges for the first time in its history. Nardacci joins Chief U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes and Judge Mae D'Agostino, both of whom were recommended by Schumer.

"I am confident that Judge Nardacci — both as a brilliant and skilled jurist and an accomplished lawyer with the wisdom accumulated from her life's experiences — will bring all of her talents, attributes and common sense to the Northern district bench, which is grateful to finally have her," Schumer said.