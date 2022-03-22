National voting rights group endorses Josh Riley for Congress

A national voting rights political action committee is taking sides in the seven-way Democratic primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

Defend the Vote, which advocates for voting rights laws, endorsed Josh Riley over his six opponents in the crowded field. Brian Lemek, the group's executive director, said in a statement that Riley "will be a fierce defender of voting rights" if he is elected to Congress.

"With his deep roots in upstate New York, Josh is ready to take on the fight for working class families and restore faith in our democracy by ensuring everyone has a voice," Lemek added.

Defend the Vote highlighted Riley's experience, including his time as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's ruling that found a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional. That section dealt with how state and local governments needed to seek preclearance from the federal government to ensure they don't discriminate against voters.

While Riley was counsel, the committee introduced legislation to restore the provision. There were other bills introduced during that time, including legislation to overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision.

Riley also has volunteered as voter protection counsel on three occasions, notably in Ohio for former President Barack Obama's campaign in 2008.

In February, Riley wrote an op-ed outlining reforms he supports to protect voter rights and improve the campaign finance system. He wants to update the Electoral Count Act, a law he says former President Donald Trump "exploited ambiguities in" when he pushed for overturning the 2020 election results.

Riley also supports restoring the Voting Rights Act, making Election Day a federal holiday, allowing same-day voter registration and absentee voting by mail. He also believes individuals who are convicted of crimes should get their voting rights back after they have served their sentences.

He also wants a constitutional amendment to reverse the effects of the Citizens United decision, which he says "opened the floodgates" for dark money in elections. Other measures he supports include eliminating corporate PAC donations, improving disclosure requirements and preventing candidates from using campaign funds to pay their businesses or family members.

Riley thinks redistricting reform should be part of the package. He supports ending partisan gerrymandering.

"We cannot meet big challenges together when our politics are built to tear us apart," he wrote, "but that's exactly what partisan gerrymandering does."

The 22nd district, which Riley seeks to represent, is an example of partisan gerrymandering. Democrats in the state Legislature redrew the map to give Democrats a 50,000-vote advantage over Republicans. The district covers eight counties, including all of Onondaga and Tompkins, along with parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca.

Defend the Vote's endorsement is the latest for Riley, who has been backed by the state Working Families Party, the Cortland County Democratic Committee and Dana Balter, who was the Democratic nominee for the Syracuse-area congressional seat in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

"Over a year since Jan. 6, 2021, our democracy remains under threat by forces that seek to exploit fear, sow division and weaken the franchise," Riley said. "In Congress, I will work every day to protect our democracy and the rule of law. This is a top priority. If we're ever able to do the hard work of solving big challenges with a shared purpose, we must strengthen our democracy and restore faith in it."

Riley, an Endicott native, moved to Ithaca to run in the 22nd district after his initial plan — running against U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney — fell through due to redistricting. He is vying for the Democratic nomination along with Francis Conole, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts.

The candidates are circulating petitions to qualify for the June 28 primary election. To be eligible for the primary, they must collect 1,250 valid signatures.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

