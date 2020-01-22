Nearly 102 years later, Katko presents Purple Heart to family of CNY World War I vet

Ernest Carhart grew up in Minoa, served in the U.S. Army and was wounded in France during World War I. But, U.S. Rep. John Katko says, his injuries weren't recognized and he didn't receive the Purple Heart.

Nearly 102 years later, Katko has addressed that oversight. On Wednesday, he presented Carhart's family with the Purple Heart he earned while fighting in France.

"It was my honor to assist the family of Mr. Ernest J. Carhart in obtaining a posthumous Purple Heart medal honoring Mr. Carhart's service, and to present it to them today," Katko said in a statement.

Katko's office was contacted by Carhart's grandson, Eric Lorraine. Lorraine, who lives in Manlius, requested the congressman's assistance in securing the Purple Heart for his late grandfather.

The Purple Heart was established in 1932, but has been presented to veterans who were killed or wounded in World War I. Carhart served with the U.S. Army and was wounded in August 1918 while fighting in France.

Carhart's injuries weren't acknowledged during his lifetime, according to Katko's office. Even though he was eligible to receive the Purple Heart, he didn't get the medal owed to him.