A project to build a new skate park in Auburn is moving forward, with the Auburn City Council approving some key steps related to the undertaking's construction and funding.

At its April 20 meeting, council passed three resolutions involving the building of a new skate park at Casey Park, which hosts Auburn's current 6,500-square-foot skate park, built in 2001. The project has seen different developments over the years, including the city working with contractor Grindline Skateparks on the new facility's design and public meetings being held in December 2021 and March 2022.

The council authorized a resolution at the meeting last month to award Grindline the bid for construction of the concrete skate park. The resolution, available via the city's website, said the base bid from Grindline was for $643,682.85. Grindline was the only contractor to send in a bid.

Before every council member voted for the resolution, Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked when construction is expected to start and finish. Renee Jensen, a senior planner for the city, said construction could be underway June 1 and finished by the end of October.

"It takes typically three to four months to construct a skate park," she said.

Council also approved a resolution to accept a $150,000 grant from the nonprofit Emerson Foundation toward the new skate park's construction. That resolution noted the the project's construction and inspection cost is $941,344.50. In the addition to the $150,000 grant, that overall amount includes $250,000 through the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Environmental Protection Fund Program; $250,000 in Community Develop Block Grant funds; $251,344.50 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and a $40,000 grant from The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit founded by internationally famous skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Before council approved the resolution for the Emerson Foundation grant, Councilor Terry Cuddy, who has been involved with the efforts to build a new skate park for years, thanked the foundation and praised Auburn's planning department and others involved in work to make the project a reality.

"This park is going to be a destination ... people are going to come from miles around to come to Auburn," Cuddy said.

The final resolution approved at the April 20 meeting in relation to the skate park project was for an agreement not to exceed $11,000 in which firm Greenman-Pedersen Inc. will perform construction administration services. The resolution said the 2022-23 block grant program "approved the expenditure of funds to move forward with the Casey Park Skate Park project, including construction administration services related to the project." The city has received block grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for decades.