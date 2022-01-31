New Auburn-Syracuse congressional district gives Democrats pickup opportunity

If the proposed 22nd district is approved by the state Legislature, the Democratic primary in June could decide who will represent central New York in Congress.

The new map that state legislators will vote on this week would give Democrats a huge advantage in general elections. There would be 57,313 more Democrats than Republicans, 200,220 to 142,907. The number of Conservative voters (8,349) would give GOP candidates a small boost, but not nearly enough to erase the enrollment gap.

The 22nd district would include some areas in the existing 24th district, including the cities of Auburn and Syracuse, all of Onondaga County and most towns in Cayuga County. All of Tompkins County, parts of Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties would be in the new NY-22.

Congressman John Katko represents the 24th district, but he won't be running in the newly drawn district. He announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

Before Katko bowed out of the race, three Republicans — Tim Ko, Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari — launched GOP primary bids. But only one of the candidates (Ko) lives in the new district. McCarthy and Murtari could continue their campaigns for the new seat — there is no law requiring members of Congress in New York to live in their districts — or run in different districts.

The new map, along with Katko's retirement, gives Democrats a pickup opportunity in central New York. So far, four Democrats — Francis Conole, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood and Chol Majok — are running for the party's nomination. But with the new makeup of the district, it's possible more candidates will emerge.

Conole, D-Syracuse, has a leg up on the competition. His campaign said in January that he has raised more than $400,000 since launching his 2022 bid and over $200,000 in the fourth quarter last year. This is his second run for Congress — he ran in 2020, but lost the Democratic nomination to Dana Balter.

Two of the Democrats — Klee Hood and Majok — are elected officials. Klee Hood, who is also an Air Force veteran, is a DeWitt town councilor. Majok is a Syracuse city councilor. Holden, a newcomer to politics, is an Army veteran.

Democrats will have a chance to win the Syracuse-area congressional seat for the first time since Dan Maffei in 2012. Maffei, who served in Congress from 2009-11 and 2013-15, lost to Katko in 2014. Despite the Democrats' best efforts in subsequent elections and the party's enrollment advantage, Katko won reelection three times, including two double-digit victories.

The new district map will be considered by the state Legislature on Thursday. If lawmakers approve the maps, which is expected, the districts will be in place for this year's election.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.