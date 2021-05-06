New database gives access to details of New York state development projects

A new searchable database of economic development projects in New York state allows the public to see the details of projects receiving support from Empire State Development.
The organization announced Thursday that the Database of Economic Incentives is now live. The database is an accessible, searchable catalog of Empire State Development’s projects with information on loan, grant and tax credit incentive projects that support infrastructure, innovation, place-making and revitalization, tradable sectors, and workforce development.
The database contains over 1,000 projects and will be updated quarterly. It includes instructional materials to help users navigate the platform and analyze the data.
ESD said that each project in the database includes information such as the project’s location, the recipient, the type and amount of assistance awarded, and, where applicable, progress and compliance status of any job or investment commitments associated with ESD’s assistance. The projects highlight a total public/private investment of more than $18 billion, of which 82% of invested funds are leveraged private sector and non-ESD investment, and 18 percent are ESD awarded dollars.
The ESD Reports Page contains updates on program activities and includes more than 50 quarterly and annual reports the organization issues each year. In addition, ESD maintains a comprehensive archive of public meeting videos and materials in the ESD Media Center.
The database is accompanied by additional resources to help a user navigate ESD project-level information:
• Database Overview: Provides a summary of the database, and its contents
• Data Dictionary: Provides a list and definition of all data fields in the database.
• Data Snapshot: Includes summary statistics for all projects featured in the database.
• Webinar: Provides additional context and a user orientation webinar.
"The Database of Economic Incentives provides the public with the most comprehensive index of economic development projects undertaken by ESD to move New York’s economy forward," Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President and CEO-designate Eric Gertler said in a statement. "The full-service platform, in a centralized portal, contains thousands of datapoints enabling New Yorkers to know more about the work of our agency and our commitment to public transparency.”
Good-government groups have for years demanded transparency of the state's economic development spending. Six watchdog groups last week sent a letter to ESD urging that the database be published after its December 2020 implementation date had been missed. The letter was signed by Reinvent Albany, Citizens Budget Commission, Citizens Union, Common Cause New York, League of Women Voters of New York State, and NY Public Interest Research Group.