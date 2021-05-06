New database gives access to details of New York state development projects

A new searchable database of economic development projects in New York state allows the public to see the details of projects receiving support from Empire State Development.

The organization announced Thursday that the Database of Economic Incentives is now live. The database is an accessible, searchable catalog of Empire State Development’s projects with information on loan, grant and tax credit incentive projects that support infrastructure, innovation, place-making and revitalization, tradable sectors, and workforce development.

The database contains over 1,000 projects and will be updated quarterly. It includes instructional materials to help users navigate the platform and analyze the data.

ESD said that each project in the database includes information such as the project’s location, the recipient, the type and amount of assistance awarded, and, where applicable, progress and compliance status of any job or investment commitments associated with ESD’s assistance. The projects highlight a total public/private investment of more than $18 billion, of which 82% of invested funds are leveraged private sector and non-ESD investment, and 18 percent are ESD awarded dollars.