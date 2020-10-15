New Democratic poll finds Dana Balter with narrow lead over John Katko

A new poll released by a Democratic super political action committee finds Democratic challenger Dana Balter has a two-point lead over Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.

The poll conducted by Public Policy Polling on behalf of House Majority PAC shows that Balter, D-Syracuse, is up 45 to 43% in the race against Katko, a Camillus Republican. The polling firm surveyed 789 registered voters in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5%.

Steve Williams, the Working Families Party candidate who remains on the ballot in the 24th district, wasn't included in the poll question. A state appellate court ruled this week that Williams will stay on the ballot in the congressional race.

It's the fourth poll released by Democrats that found Balter either leading or running in a dead heat with Katko. The only public poll in the race, which was released by Siena College and Syracuse.com, showed Balter leading Katko by two points, 42 to 40%, with Williams on the ballot. In a head-to-head matchup, Balter's lead was three, 45 to 42%.

