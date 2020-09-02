New Katko for Congress TV ad claims Balter supports releasing 'dangerous criminals'

In a new campaign commercial, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko targets Democratic challenger Dana Balter over her support of the state bail reform law and claims she wants "dangerous criminals" released into the community.
The 30-second ad, which is airing on Syracuse-area broadcast and cable stations, opens with a question, "Do you support releasing violent criminals into our streets? Dana Balter does. Balter calls it bail reform but it releases dangerous criminals."
The ad is referring to the bail reform changes adopted by the state in 2019. It eliminated cash bail for most crimes, but many violent felonies remained bail-eligible offenses. The law was amended this year to add more charges to the list of bail-eligible offenses and to give judges more authority to set bail.
Katko, a former federal prosecutor, has criticized the state's bail reform law. Earlier this year, he urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expedite changes to the measure.
But Katko has also introduced bail reform as an issue in the 24th Congressional District race. In January, he released a digital ad demanding the three Democratic candidates for Congress at the time — Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — reveal their stances on the law.
Balter told The Citizen she supports the state's bail reform law. She noted that before the law took effect this year, people who could afford to post bail for any offense were being released from jail, while those didn't have the money remained behind bars. She also believes that bail was being abused in cases involving individuals who were charged with low-level crimes.
"It wasn't about a difference in the crime. It was about a difference in their economic status," she said at the time. "That's not right. I did not hear Congressman Katko complaining about all the wealthy people who were being let out of jail then."
Katko's ad includes news stories that detail criticisms of the law. It cites a Wall Street Journal article that contains comments from prosecutors claiming state-level bail reform laws are leading to the release of "dangerous criminals." A CNY Central story is referenced when the narrator states, "It's freed sex offenders."
In that case, a sex offender was released in Cortland County. They were facing charges, including failing to register as a sex offender. What's not mentioned in the ad is that the defendant was being held on $250 bail before their release in January. If they posted bail before the law took effect, they would've been released.
The Katko campaign ad, citing a New York Post story, also claims the bail reform law "caused a spike in violent crime." That claim is based on a statement from the New York Police Department that bail reform is a "significant reason" for an increase in crime in the city.
However, the city's own data shows that there were 16,343 major crimes reported in January and February, up from 13,648 in the first two months of 2019. The department said 299 major crimes were committed by individuals who were released due to the new bail reform law. While that contributes to the increase, it's not the sole factor in the higher crime rate.
A Democratic judge is mentioned in Katko's ad. Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty made a statement earlier this year that he agrees there the bail system needed to be changed, but believes the new state law "is like killing a mosquito with an atom bomb."
The ad concludes with the claim that Balter supports "Pelosi's new plan requiring the release of prisoners nationwide." This refers to the House Democrats' COVID-19 relief proposal named the HEROES Act, which passed in May. Balter does support the proposal, which would provide another round of stimulus checks, extend enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and direct nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments.
Katko voted against the plan.
But a provision in the bill is why it's relevant to the bail reform issue. The legislation would allow for the release of certain federal prisoners, including juveniles, inmates who are age 50 or older, people with chronic medical conditions and those who are within 12 months of their release from prison.
The legislation does state that federal inmates shouldn't be released if they are "likely to pose a specific and substantial risk of causing bodily injury or using violence force" against another person.
That language was included in response to concerns over COVID-19 in prisons. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 12,610 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 118 deaths have been reported among the incarcerated population.
The new ad is Katko's sixth of the general election campaign. He is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 election. Katko defeated Balter by five percentage points to win a third term in Congress.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
