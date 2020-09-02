New Katko for Congress TV ad claims Balter supports releasing 'dangerous criminals'

The ad concludes with the claim that Balter supports "Pelosi's new plan requiring the release of prisoners nationwide." This refers to the House Democrats' COVID-19 relief proposal named the HEROES Act, which passed in May. Balter does support the proposal, which would provide another round of stimulus checks, extend enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and direct nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments.

Katko voted against the plan.

But a provision in the bill is why it's relevant to the bail reform issue. The legislation would allow for the release of certain federal prisoners, including juveniles, inmates who are age 50 or older, people with chronic medical conditions and those who are within 12 months of their release from prison.

The legislation does state that federal inmates shouldn't be released if they are "likely to pose a specific and substantial risk of causing bodily injury or using violence force" against another person.

That language was included in response to concerns over COVID-19 in prisons. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 12,610 inmates have tested positive for the virus and 118 deaths have been reported among the incarcerated population.