'New kind of leader': Francis Conole nabs first union endorsement in CNY race for Congress

"It's time for fresh leadership in central New York that will put the needs of middle and working-class families first," Clark said. "Francis Conole is the best candidate to beat John Katko."

The union's early endorsement comes a few weeks before Democrats in three of the district's four counties will designate a candidate in the 24th district race. Each of the candidates announced several endorsements over the last few months. Conole has the support of current and former elected officials in the district, including Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill.

In the 2018 election cycle, Balter — who won the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko — received her first union endorsement after the June primary election. She was endorsed by 1199SEIU, the largest union representing health care workers.

Conole said in a statement that he's proud to receive the union's support because of its advocacy on behalf of workers for more than a century in central New York.