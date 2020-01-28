'New kind of leader': Francis Conole nabs first union endorsement in CNY race for Congress

The race for the Democratic nomination hasn't been decided, but a central New York union has endorsed one of the candidates vying for the 24th Congressional District seat.
Iron Workers Local 60 endorsed Francis Conole, a Syracuse Democrat, over Dana Balter and Roger Misso. It's the first endorsement by a labor group in the 24th district race.
The union's leadership believes Conole is the best Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term. Matt Nesbitt, president of Iron Workers Local 60, said the group's members are concerned about rising health care and prescription drug costs, the job market and access to educational opportunities.
"Francis Conole offers us a new kind of leader, as a central New York native, Iraq War veteran and Middle East policy adviser, with the unique background and skillset to fight for our union members in Congress and deliver real results for the people of central New York," Nesbitt said.
John Clark, business manager of Iron Workers Local 60, criticized President Donald Trump and his administration's "union-busting" efforts that, he said, have weakened unions' bargaining power and protections for workers.
Clark mentioned Trump because Katko, R-Camillus, announced last week that he's supporting the president's reelection campaign. Katko's support of the president, Clark continued, means he "endorses four more years of attacking our central New York labor unions and working families."
"It's time for fresh leadership in central New York that will put the needs of middle and working-class families first," Clark said. "Francis Conole is the best candidate to beat John Katko."
The union's early endorsement comes a few weeks before Democrats in three of the district's four counties will designate a candidate in the 24th district race. Each of the candidates announced several endorsements over the last few months. Conole has the support of current and former elected officials in the district, including Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill.
In the 2018 election cycle, Balter — who won the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko — received her first union endorsement after the June primary election. She was endorsed by 1199SEIU, the largest union representing health care workers.
Conole said in a statement that he's proud to receive the union's support because of its advocacy on behalf of workers for more than a century in central New York.
"Organized labor has played a major role in American history as the protection of workers' rights and benefits," Conole said. "It not only helped propel a thriving middle class, but it also ensured health insurance, good pensions, higher wages, job security, overtime pay and job safety. Now more than ever, we need fresh leadership that will work hand-in-hand with our labor unions to fight for these same protections today and I'm vehemently committed to doing just that."
Balter, Conole and Misso are competing for the Democratic nomination in the 24th district, which includes the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties.
Regardless of who wins the designation, there will likely be a primary. The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 23.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.