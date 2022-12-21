New law requires NY employers to include salary ranges in job listings

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a pay transparency law that aims to address wage discrimination in New York.

The legislation, which will take effect next year, requires employers to list salary ranges in advertising for jobs and promotions. Now, many job listings do not disclose salary information.

The law would also ensure there are protections for prospective employees who request salary information. If an employer refuses to interview, hire or promote an applicant for seeking more details about how much a job would pay, then a complaint can be filed with the state Department of Labor. The department could then penalize the employer for violating the law.

"In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers — and this legislation will help do exactly that," Hochul said.

It will also be a critical tool, Hochul said, to combat pay disparities for women and workers of color.

In 2020, women were paid 83 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The gap was even larger for Black and Hispanic women, who received 64 and 57 cents for every dollar paid to men.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who was one of the bill's sponsors, noted that the legislation was signed by New York's first woman governor and that the new law will provide a "statewide structural fix to the racial- and gender-based wealth gaps that leave women in the workforce far behind their peers."

Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner, the Assembly sponsor of the bill, added, "When employers provide much-needed clarity to pay structures and make that information available to employees and job seekers, we can reduce gender pay inequities by encouraging employers to update antiquated practices that have reinforced patterns of wage discrimination."

The state Assembly passed the bill by a 96-48 vote. In the Senate, the vote was 46-17.