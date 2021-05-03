New leadership post divides Cayuga County Legislature

McNabb-Coleman said her time is stretched too thin managing 30 direct reports, over 750 employees and a $152 million budget without a deputy to assist. "All I can do is put out fires," she said.

Multiple Republican legislators initially supported the position at the committee level and in the December vote for the 2021 budget, which funds the job. The yearly pay for operations officer would be $75,000.

One of those legislators who voted for the post at Ways and Means and against it a week later is Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, who leads the minority Republican caucus. In an interview Monday, he said the GOP caucus met the day before the April 27 meeting and came to the conclusion that they were not yet comfortable with moving forward on the proposal because the job description is "too generic."

"I just want some clarity," he said of the post, which was approved in February by the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission. "It leaves ourselves somewhat open to something clogging the wheel down the road."

He said he could see himself supporting the new position with a few changes to the job description to make its duties more specific. He expects the caucus to meet next week and members will continue discussing the position.