New memorial at NY State Fair honors highway workers

GEDDES — The New York State Fairgrounds is now home to a memorial for transportation workers who have been killed on the job.
The Highway Workers Memorial near the midway at the fair honors those who died while working on bridges and roads in New York. The memorial is a bronze sculpture with boats, hard hats, shovels and four cones. Paved walkways lead to the memorial, with a marker near one of the walkways. Plants and trees surround the area.
Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the memorial at a ceremony on Sunday. She noted that the state Department of Transportation has lost 56 employees in roadside accidents. That tally does not include contractors and Thruway Authority employees who have been killed in the line of duty.
"This is a relationship we have," Hochul said. "You protect us. You give us the finest quality roads ... We'll put people out there. We'll get the job done, but I have to also trust that the motorists all over the state will protect them as well."
One of the speakers at the unveiling of the memorial was Sally Deming, whose husband, Ron, was a Thruway maintenance worker. Deming was killed in 2016 when he was struck by an SUV along the Thruway.
Since her husband's death, Sally Deming has been an advocate for the state's "Move Over" law, which requires motorists to change lanes when approaching construction and emergency vehicles stopped along highways.
"Our family is very grateful and honored to be here," Deming said.
In addition to the Move Over law, New York has sought to crack down on distracted driving and speeding in work zones. The statewide "Operation Hardhat" targets reckless drivers in work zones.
In 2020, the state police and local law enforcement agencies issued 1,770 tickets during Operation Hardhat. This year, more than 1,600 tickets have been issued.
The memorial, though, will ensure that the highway workers who have died on the job won't be forgotten.
"Highway and transportation workers do important and often dangerous work," said Marie Therese Dominguez, commissioner of the state Department of Transportation. "They work tirelessly each and every day to keep our roads and bridges safe. We all owe them a debt of gratitude."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.