New memorial at NY State Fair honors highway workers

GEDDES — The New York State Fairgrounds is now home to a memorial for transportation workers who have been killed on the job.

The Highway Workers Memorial near the midway at the fair honors those who died while working on bridges and roads in New York. The memorial is a bronze sculpture with boats, hard hats, shovels and four cones. Paved walkways lead to the memorial, with a marker near one of the walkways. Plants and trees surround the area.

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the memorial at a ceremony on Sunday. She noted that the state Department of Transportation has lost 56 employees in roadside accidents. That tally does not include contractors and Thruway Authority employees who have been killed in the line of duty.

"This is a relationship we have," Hochul said. "You protect us. You give us the finest quality roads ... We'll put people out there. We'll get the job done, but I have to also trust that the motorists all over the state will protect them as well."

One of the speakers at the unveiling of the memorial was Sally Deming, whose husband, Ron, was a Thruway maintenance worker. Deming was killed in 2016 when he was struck by an SUV along the Thruway.

