New NY COVID-19 rules for bars, gyms, restaurants; 10-person limit for house parties

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, bars and restaurants must be closed by 10 p.m. every night. Restaurants may offer food-only curbside pickup after 10 p.m. But no indoor dining will be permitted after that time.

Fitness centers and gyms are also subject to the new rules. These facilities must close by 10 p.m. daily.

But the new COVID-19 regulations aren't limited to businesses. Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters that no more than 10 people will be allowed to attend gatherings and parties at private residences.

The new restrictions are based on the findings of contact tracing investigations. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, local health departments trace their known contacts in an attempt to contain the virus.

Cuomo said that bars and restaurants, gyms and gatherings at private residences have been sources of community spread.

"That's where it's coming from primarily," he added. "Those are the ones that we can address."