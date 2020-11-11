New NY COVID-19 rules for bars, gyms, restaurants; 10-person limit for house parties

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus.
Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, bars and restaurants must be closed by 10 p.m. every night. Restaurants may offer food-only curbside pickup after 10 p.m. But no indoor dining will be permitted after that time.
Fitness centers and gyms are also subject to the new rules. These facilities must close by 10 p.m. daily.
But the new COVID-19 regulations aren't limited to businesses. Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters that no more than 10 people will be allowed to attend gatherings and parties at private residences.
The new restrictions are based on the findings of contact tracing investigations. When someone tests positive for COVID-19, local health departments trace their known contacts in an attempt to contain the virus.
Cuomo said that bars and restaurants, gyms and gatherings at private residences have been sources of community spread.
"That's where it's coming from primarily," he added. "Those are the ones that we can address."
There have been concerns about bars and restaurants, especially as there is a shift to more indoor dining because of the cooler weather. Cuomo explained it's a setting that's difficult to police because patrons are allowed to remove their masks or face coverings while seated.
That concern extends to gyms, too, because they are indoor facilities. In Cayuga County, the local health department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at Planet Fitness in Auburn.
The action targeting private gatherings is arguably the most controversial. While the state has limits on mass gatherings, there hasn't been much of a focus on parties and other gatherings at private residences.
Over the summer, there were reports of cases linked to house parties and other gatherings at private homes. That continued into the fall. Cuomo told reporters Wednesday that private parties are "one of the three great spreaders as identified by our contact tracings."
Other states neighboring New York have similar rules in place to limit private gatherings.
"You go to a party with just your friends, only 10 people. You know these people. 'They wouldn't hurt me. They're my friends,'" Cuomo said. "I know, but they could be infected."
In other news:
• New York's statewide positivity rate was 2.93% on Tuesday. There were 4,820 new cases. The state received 164,300 test results.
The total number of hospitalizations is 1,628. There were 21 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
• Before beginning his COVID-19 update, Cuomo wished New York's 718,000 military veterans a Happy Veterans Day.
"America just would not be America without them," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
