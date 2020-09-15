New on-ramp links NY State Fair's Orange lot to I-690 east

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The completion of a nearly $12 million project will help motorists access Interstate 690 from the New York State Fair's Orange lot.

The project included the construction of a new on-ramp bridge that links the Orange lot to the eastbound side of Interstate 690. Before the bridge was built, a traffic signal was temporarily installed on the highway during the fair to allow motorists to leave the Orange lot and head east on I-690.

Now that the bridge has been constructed and there is an on-ramp from the Orange lot to I-690, the traffic signal won't be needed during the fair.

The bridge for vehicles is one part of the project. A 10-foot-wide walkway has been installed to help pedestrians walking from the Orange lot to the fairgrounds.

The project cost $11.18 million and was the second phase of a project to improve the Orange lot. The first phase, which cost $27 million, included paving the parking lot and the installation of an entrance ramp from the lot to the westbound side of I-690.

"The completion of this project is about more than just a parking lot — it's proof that regardless of the challenges we face, New York will continue moving forward and building back better," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.