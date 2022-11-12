New online resource lists complaints against New York state agencies

A new dashboard has been launched for official complaints regarding government in New York state.

The a publicly accessible dashboard has data on all complaints received by the state Office of Inspector General as part of a commitment to improve transparency in state government, according to a news release.

Anonymized monthly data about the number, nature and source of every complaint the agency receives will be made available, the release said, adding that the dashboard is hosted on the state's Open Data portal. The first set of data made public Nov. 4, provides information on complaints sent the agency received in September 2022. Data will be updated in the middle of each month to include totals from the previous month.

“We take seriously our responsibility to thoroughly investigate every allegation under our jurisdiction, and to share any substantiated findings with the public,” Inspector General Lucy Lang said in a statement. “It is vital that government clearly communicate about how we are fulfilling our mandate to serve the people of the state. We invite researchers, journalists, and the public to review and analyze our data and help us work towards a more transparent New York.”

According to a news release, the work is part of series of initiatives meant to increase inspector general office transparency including "the ongoing publication of a decade’s worth of historical letters, daily social media updates and engagement, and a commitment to publish every report and letter detailing the agency’s work addressing complaints of corruption, fraud, criminal activity, conflicts of interest or abuse in state government."