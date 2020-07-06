New PAC aims to help Balter, other congressional candidates in 'overlooked' districts

In 2018, Dana Balter had a late surge but ultimately came up short in New York's 24th Congressional District race. If a new Democratic political action committee is successful, it would help candidates like Balter win these close contests.

The Late Breakers PAC announced its launch Monday. The organization's mission, according to a news release, is to support Democrats in House races "being overlooked by the national party and our progressive allies and friends."

The PAC, which will make independent expenditures in these races, also released its first round of potential targets. The 30 targets include four races in New York: The 17th, 21st, 23rd and 24th congressional districts.

In the 24th, Balter is facing Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in a rematch of the 2018 election. Katko won that campaign by five percentage points.

Public polling showed that Katko had a double-digit lead late in the race, but it didn't reflect the actual situation on the ground in central New York. Balter narrowed the gap and raised $1.5 million in a quarter, the most ever for a Syracuse-area congressional candidate.