New Republican enters race to succeed John Katko in Congress

A new district, a new Republican candidate to succeed departing U.S. Rep. John Katko.

Steve Wells, a Cazenovia resident who is a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation, announced on Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District. The district is comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

"I know there are big problems before us, but I also know my real-world experience has uniquely equipped me to solve them," Wells said. "I've been so blessed to grow my business and raise my family right here in NY-22. Now, it's time to devote myself in Congress to make sure the community I love is safe and prosperous for future generations to live the American Dream right here in central New York."

Wells first ran for Congress in 2016 in a different central New York district. In the previous version of the 22nd district, he sought the GOP nomination. He lost to current U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the primary election.

As long as the new 22nd district holds, Wells could be a formidable candidate in the GOP primary and the general election. A special master, Dr. Jonathan Cervas, appointed by state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister will finalize the congressional district maps on Friday.

There were two Republicans vying for the Syracuse-area congressional seat before the Court of Appeals tossed the old maps and a special master was tasked with drawing new ones. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler and Brandon Williams, a Navy vet and entrepreneur from Cayuga County, were the lone GOP candidates in the race. Sigler hasn't said publicly whether he will continue running in the Onondaga County district or in the 19th district, which includes all of Tompkins. Williams hasn't made a decision about his political future.

Before the districts were redrawn again, Sigler had the GOP designation and Williams was backed by the Conservative Party. Now, at least two GOP chairs — Onondaga County Republican Chairwoman Benedicte Doran and Madison County Republican Chairman Todd Rouse — are supportive of Wells' entry into the race for Congress.

Doran said Wells is "well known to our committee as he's avidly supported conservative candidates and causes for years."

"Steve understands that under the watch of D.C. Democrats, communities in Onondaga County have suffered from increased crime, rampant inflation, and open border policies that have allowed deadly drugs to pour in," Doran continued.

If Wells is successful in winning the Republican nomination and the general election, he would have something in common with his predecessor. Like Katko, Wells is a former prosecutor. He was an assistant criminal district attorney in Fort Worth, Texas. He prosecuted violent felonies, including capital murder cases.

Wells offered a sampling of the issues he will focus on during his campaign for Congress. He criticized "out-of-touch policies" that have increased the cost of living for central New Yorkers and the handling of the "crisis at our southern border." He believes law enforcement should be empowered, not defunded.

"As a family business owner, I have worked hard to create over a thousand good jobs here at home in central New York, and understand the problems caused by too much government and too much taxation," he said. "I know the way Biden's out-of-control inflation has crushed families and seniors in our communities, and it pains me to the point I must take action."

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23 — a change made due to the redistricting ruling that upended the state's political calendar.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

