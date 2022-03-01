New role created to oversee complaints regarding New York state prison system

A growing caseload of complaints concerning the New York state prison system has resulted in the creation of a leadership position to coordinate investigations.

New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang this week said that an attorney in charge is being appointed for all matters relating to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. That person will serve as the lead counsel coordinating all of the Office of the Inspector General’s DOCCS related investigations, audits and compliance initiatives.

In a news release, Lang said that as of Feb. 1, DOCCS was comprised of over 17,000 state employees who administer the confinement and rehabilitation of 30,477 incarcerated New Yorkers and 31,221 parolees across 52 correctional facilities statewide.

In 2021, Lang said, the Office of the Inspector General received 2,524 complaints within its jurisdiction, of which 1,447 (57.3%) were related to DOCCS. Such complaints came from incarcerated New Yorkers, their families, advocates, and DOCCS personnel.

The Office of Inspector General said that its activities across DOCCS include investigations of abuse complaints against incarcerated people and DOCCS personnel, corruption allegations, and audits to assist DOCCS in improving its services and operations.

In one recent investigation of DOCCS, the office said, a team from the Inspector General's office exposed the administration of flawed drug testing protocols that resulted in hundreds of incarcerated New Yorkers receiving positive drug test results and being falsely accused of drug use, which led to unjustified punishments including the extension of their release dates and solitary confinement.

“More than half of complaints to the Office of the Inspector General are related to DOCCS, and it’s clear that an immediate and sustained response is needed,” Lang said. “My commitment to improving our state’s corrections system is unwavering. Effective immediately, I am appointing a senior investigative counsel to serve as attorney-in-charge of overseeing our many DOCCS matters. This will equip us to proactively identify and address gaps and trends that can affect some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers, those in the prison system.”

