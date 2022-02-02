New seawall approved for Owasco Lake park after partial collapse

Winter is not the ideal season for most outdoor construction projects, but it's the optimal time for replacing a crumbling cement seawall that borders part of Deauville Island in Cayuga County's Emerson Park.

The county Legislature last month approved an emergency resolution to spend an estimated $50,000 to remove 360 feet of retaining wall along a portion of the island's western side and install a new wall.

In the first week of January, a section of the wall collapsed, prompting the need for an emergency resolution to be brought before the Legislature at its Jan. 25 meeting. Legislators approved the project unanimously.

The new wall will be made of sections of limestone. The wall is six feet high from the bottom of the lake to its top, which is even with the island's land surface.

The Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District designed the wall replacement plan. Funding will come from the county's general fund.

Doug Dello Stritto, Cayuga County's parks and trails director, told The Citizen this week that the county will start the work as soon the the state Department of Environmental Conservation issues a permit. He said the goal is to have the new wall installed by mid-March.

Andrew Dennison, chair of the Legislature's Public Works Committee, said at the meeting that project is much simpler to complete this time of year because Owasco Lake's water level has been lowered for the winter.

"We're under a timeline because the water is low now, so when the water goes up, we're kind of screwed, because then you're looking at all kinds of DEC permits and it's a nightmare," Dennison said. "And this fix will be permanent and a cheaper fix than the cement wall that will fall apart."

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0