New solar farms in Aurelius moving forward

About 200 acres of farmland in the town of Aurelius will soon be sprouting solar panels.

The town board in recent months has approved three small-scale solar farms that would produce an estimated 29 megawatts of power on a combined total of 213 acres of land. Work on both projects is expected to start this fall.

The largest project is planned for vacant land on Genesee Street Road next to the former General Electric plant. Rochester-based Norbut Solar Farms last month acquired 147 acres from the Wait family for $1.3 million. The land, which is encumbered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation because it's in the contamination field of the GE site, is assessed at $573,700.

Norbut intends to establish four solar arrays that would each generate five megawatts, with all of that electricity being sold into the local grid, said David Norbutt, the company's president.

"It really is all about local community," he said, explaining that his company does not get into large-scale projects that feed major transmission lines serving big cities.

Norbut said residents should appreciate the project because it's creating a productive use out of polluted land that could likely never be developed for other commercial uses.

Some site work at the property will start next month, but the installation of the solar panels will begin in the spring. Norbut expects the farm could go online by the end of 2023.

Not far from the Norbut project are two smaller solar farms being developed on farm land in the vicinity of Sevior and Half Acre Roads. Boston-based Nexamp Inc. has secured leases to use 92- and 45-acre parcels owned by Richard Anthony. Those two sites would produce 5 megawatts and 4.2 megawatts of power.

All three solar projects have been reviewed by the Aurelius Planning Board and secured special use permits from the town board last spring and summer.