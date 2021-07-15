New Sterling Nature Center building delayed after construction firm drops out

Pandemic-related increases in the cost of lumber and other construction materials have created a snag in plans for a new visitor center at Cayuga County's Sterling Nature Center.
Cayuga County Planning and Economic Development Director Steve Lynch has informed county legislators that the largest contract for the $4.36 million project will have to be put out for bids again after the general construction company that made the lowest bid withdrew from the work. The low bidder cited the higher material costs that have emerged since the county first opened bids in March after putting out a request for them in February.
The county had hoped to start work on the center's new interpretive building and parking lot last spring and have it completed by October 2022.
In his July report to the Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee, Lynch said additional state review associated with grant funding for the project delayed the awarding of bids, which led to the general contractor no longer being able honor the lowest bid submitted.
After consulting with project architects, state grant officials and the county's purchasing director, a new timetable was developed that includes soliciting general contract bids again in October of this year, with construction work to start in the second quarter of 2022.
Lynch also said that it's likely the new bids will come in higher than the originally awarded general construction bid.
Despite the delay and likely higher costs, Lynch said, the project remains well-positioned to move forward with little direct county taxpayer cost. State grants covered 93% of the total project costs under the original budget and funding from the private Friends of Sterling Nature covered another 5%.
Lynch said the county could use some of the $14,873,990 in federal funding it's receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act to cover increased costs from the new bid.
"The withdrawal of initial General Contractor Bids and expected construction cost increases for the SNC project are a direct result of pandemic-related pressures on lumber and related construction materials, making this project eligible for an allocation of a portion of County American Rescue Plan funding," he said. "As the project is re-bid this fall and potential cost increases are identified, we strongly encourage continued county support and a county commitment to fill any gap in overall project cost."
While the Legislature has approved uses for a small portion of the COVID-19 relief funding, it is still in the process of developing a plan for the full use of the money.
The new 5,000-square-foot nature center building, parking lot and trail improvements have been in development for several years. The facility will replace the Jensvold House that currently serves as the interpretive center. The project is a part of the center's 2025 functional management plan.
"The Sterling Nature Center Facility and Trail Project is an example of leveraging staff effort and outside funding to create positive improvements for County facilities that are used and appreciated by county residents," Lynch said.