New use for SUNY campuses: Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

When State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras praised SUNY Potsdam for administering more than 30,000 doses at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the milestone highlighted the statewide system's role in inoculating residents.
Potsdam isn't alone. There are 32 SUNY campuses being used as vaccination sites. Fifteen are community colleges and 11 are university campuses, including SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego. SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse is among three hospital sites that have vaccinated health care workers and essential employees in other sectors.
So far, more than 375,000 doses have been dispensed at SUNY sites.
Most of the doses (225,000) have been administered at SUNY campuses that are either state or county vaccination sites. That includes Potsdam, which is one of the designated state-run mass vaccination sites.
The 15 community colleges have administered 100,000 vaccinations. SUNY Broome in the Southern Tier has administered more than 5,000 since it opened, with plans for another 3,580 vaccinations by Tuesday.
"We are honored and happy that SUNY Broome was able to lend its support to our region's critical COVID vaccine efforts," said Kevin Drumm, president of SUNY Broome. "Our ice center is uniquely equipped for this work given that its air handling system approximates outdoor conditions, making it a safer indoor venue than most buildings can provide."
There have been 50,000 doses dispensed at SUNY hospitals, including Upstate in Syracuse.
SUNY campuses have been useful, especially for clinics in more rural counties. Malatras recently announced that SUNY Fredonia would host a clinic for Chautauqua County. There are similar arrangements in other counties, including Oswego with SUNY Oswego.
Malatras has offered remaining SUNY campuses to serve as vaccination sites.
"As long as there are New Yorkers in need of this vaccine, SUNY will open more doors to partner in providing this service, and with a third approved vaccine on its way to states, we are ready to help accelerate this process so all adults in our state get vaccinated," he said.
