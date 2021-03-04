New use for SUNY campuses: Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

When State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras praised SUNY Potsdam for administering more than 30,000 doses at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic, the milestone highlighted the statewide system's role in inoculating residents.

Potsdam isn't alone. There are 32 SUNY campuses being used as vaccination sites. Fifteen are community colleges and 11 are university campuses, including SUNY Cortland and SUNY Oswego. SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse is among three hospital sites that have vaccinated health care workers and essential employees in other sectors.

So far, more than 375,000 doses have been dispensed at SUNY sites.

Most of the doses (225,000) have been administered at SUNY campuses that are either state or county vaccination sites. That includes Potsdam, which is one of the designated state-run mass vaccination sites.

The 15 community colleges have administered 100,000 vaccinations. SUNY Broome in the Southern Tier has administered more than 5,000 since it opened, with plans for another 3,580 vaccinations by Tuesday.