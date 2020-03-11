New York counties offer state Medicaid cost-saving ideas

ALBANY — New York’s county governments are suggesting the state could curb rising Medicaid spending by reviewing a practice that allows an institutionalized spouse to qualify for the government health program if the other spouse refuses to provide financial support.

Only New York and Florida allow the practice known as “spousal refusal” in the awarding of Medicaid benefits, the New York State Association of Counties points out.

Medicaid now serves 6 million New Yorkers, with the program’s soaring expenditures now accounting for a large share of the $6 billion budget deficit the state faces in the fiscal year beginning April 1.

New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), the umbrella organization for county governments, suggested a review of spousal refusal as one of 29 recommendations to a Medicaid Redesign Team created by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The association is also urging lawmakers to derail a Cuomo proposal that could force counties to adhere to a 3% limit on any increase in local Medicaid spending or refund any amount above that to the state.