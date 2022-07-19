New York DEC seeks volunteers to help track turkeys

New York residents are asked to get involved in the state's annual survey of wild turkeys.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking volunteer citizen scientists to help the monitor the productivity of turkey populations statewide, the agency announced Monday.

Turkey populations in the state peaked in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but turkey productivity has consistently been below average over the last decade, leading to lower populations, DEC said. The department has held the annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey since 1996 to track wild turkey populations and estimate the number of wild turkey poults, or young of the year, per hen statewide.

Reported observations of wild turkeys are used by the department to monitor yearly productivity of the birds over time and in various areas of the state. User-submitted data also assists wildlife managers with forecasting hunting prospects for the incoming fall season and later springs seasons.

"Citizen scientists provide important data that helps our biologists examine how factors such as weather, predation and habitat conditions during the breeding and brood-rearing seasons impact turkey survival,” Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state DEC, said in a news release. “Without the assistance of our volunteers, the task of monitoring turkey populations statewide would be far more difficult, and we encourage participation this summer to help enhance our knowledge of turkeys in New York.”

Volunteering citizen scientists are asked to use the DEC's online form to turn in turkey observations. People can also use the department's website to get additional information, including the results from prior summer turkey sighting surveys.