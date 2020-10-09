New York extends vehicle inspection, registration expiration dates again

ALBANY – New York has again extended the expiration date of annual vehicle inspections, registrations and driver's licenses that otherwise would have lapsed during the coronavirus pandemic, validating them for at least another month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order this week making the change, allowing the documents to remain valid until Nov. 3. The order, which had been set to expire Monday, applies only to those that lapsed since March.

But the order made clear expired registrations and non-driver identification cards — which can be renewed entirely online — will not be extended again beyond Nov. 3.

It made no such declaration about vehicle inspections and driver's licenses, allowing the possibility that portion of the order could be extended again.

Cuomo first paused the expiration dates in March at a time when the state was hit harder by COVID-19 than any other state in the nation. He has extended his order several times since.

New York inspection shops had performed 739,000 fewer inspections from March through August 2020 than they had the same period the prior year, according to the state DMV.