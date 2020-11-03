New York physician group says legal weed would be bad for state

Bernabe stressed the legislation will address public health concerns and "how do you keep it out of the hands of kids, how do you keep people from driving under the influence, all the stuff that we've heard about." The Cuomo aide also said the marijuana measure will address "social equity" concerns.

"I would say equity pervades the entirety of the bill," he said. "It pervades it on the licensing front, it’s on the revenue side and the use of funds and providing capital and loans."

Two states that border New York, Massachusetts and Vermont, and a nearby state, Maine, are among the 11 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have already legalized weed. Voters in another border state, New Jersey, and in three other states, Montana, South Dakota and Arizona will decide on ballot questions Tuesday whether their states should allow the sale of marijuana for adult use.

Cahill said legalization will yield benefits beyond eliminating the threat of criminal sanctions for those who use cannabis.

"By taking it out of the milieu of illegal drugs means we will be diminishing, not increasing, access to other drugs" that are outlawed, Cahill said. "It will make marijuana less of a gateway drug. We are not out to convince people to use marijuana. That is not the purpose. If we focus too much on revenue, then we're going to lose sight of the very reasons why we sought this out in the first place."

