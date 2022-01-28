New York reports $1 billion in mobile sports bets in 16 days

It may not take long for New York to dethrone New Jersey as the top sports betting state.

Five mobile sportsbooks operating in New York reported more than $1.1 billion in bets have been placed since Jan. 8, according to reports submitted to the state Gaming Commission. Each mobile sportsbook is required to file weekly reports with its handle — the total amount of money wagered — and gross gaming revenue.

From Jan. 17-23, mobile sportsbooks accepted $572.5 million in wagers, up from $431.7 million the previous week. Caesars Sportsbook had the largest handle ($229.7 million), while FanDuel ($159.6 million) and DraftKings ($131 million) also reported nine-figure sums. BetRivers had an $11.5 million handle for the week.

A fifth mobile sportsbook began operating last week. BetMGM, which launched on Jan. 17 in New York, had a $40.5 million handle in its first week.

Since mobile sports letting launched on Jan. 8, Caesars has accepted $487.3 million in wagers — more than any other sportsbook. Caesars' weekly handle has been tops among mobile platforms in each of the three weeks since operations commenced.

FanDuel is comfortably in the No. 2 spot with a $360 million total handle. DraftKings' handle is over $265.4 million. Bettors have wagered more than $22.1 million with BetRivers.

For mobile sportsbooks, the timing could not be better. New York authorized mobile sports betting to start prior to the NFL playoffs. A large volume of bets is expected when the Super Bowl is played on Feb. 13.

The popularity of mobile sports betting in New York could help the state top New Jersey's record handle of $1.3 billion set in October. New Jersey, which was quick to legalize sports betting and allow mobile sportsbooks to operate in the state, has been the top sports betting state. But New York is making a run for the title.

The state will benefit from the sports betting surge. New York has a 51% tax on mobile sports betting revenue. Through the first 16 days, mobile sportsbooks have reported gross gaming revenues totaling $91.4 million. The state will use the tax revenue to support education programs and youth sports.

