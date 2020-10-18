New York state agency suppressed 725 child death reports over decade

Indeed, Suffolk County urged OCFS to withhold the state agency's review of Thomas Valva's death from release, arguing that keeping the information secret was in the "best interest" of the boy's surviving siblings.

The attorney for Justyna Zubko-Valva, the mother of those surviving siblings, disagrees and believes the report should be released. Thomas' two brothers are living with Zubko-Valva, who was not in any way implicated in the boy's death.

Suppressing the report could certainly be in the best interest of Suffolk County, which faces a $200 million negligence lawsuit from Zubko-Valva.

OCFS has suppressed 725 reviews of child deaths since 2010, the agency said in response to an open records request from the Times Union. The agency also disclosed last week that it was refusing to provide a copy of the report on Thomas Valva's death.

Thomas' father Michael Valva, a New York City police officer, and his fiancee Angela Pollina face charges of second-degree murder and more. Both maintain their innocence.