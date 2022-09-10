New York state finalizes Owasco Lake phosphorous plan

OWASCO — After years of work from state and local entities to put together a science-driven plan to reduce the amount of phosphorous going into Owasco Lake, the plan has been finalized.

On Friday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and New York State Department of State Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez announced the joint approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction meant to advance efforts to restore and protect the water quality of Owasco Lake and its watershed, a DEC press release said.

Seggos and different state and local officials gathered Friday by the carbon filtration system at Emerson Park in Owasco for an event announcing the approval. With Owasco Lake shimmering behind him, Seggos said that for years there have been efforts regarding the Nine Element plan, noting it is "basically an advanced watershed plan to look at the sources of phosphorus loading inside the lake."

"This is a large watershed, lots of different inputs of pollution and it's really important for us before we begin making further advancements and investments, to understand exactly what the sources of pollution were," Seggos continued. "We've done that now, that is very much underway, while sparing no expense on the investments we knew we needed to make over the years, so almost $10 million in investments just on (harmful algae bloom) control."

These efforts, he said, are meant to decrease the prevalence of such blooms, which can cause health issues for people exposed to them. The presence of HABs annually appearing on the lake has been a concern for years for city and county officials.

"What we're trying to do, obviously, is working with strong local partners to bring the best science to bear and hopefully have the science drive solutions long-term, so that's what the watershed action plan is all about," he said. "We're really excited to have this incredible partnership, which I think reflects the right way of doing business, which is state and local investments, state and local science, state and local investments and policy."

Noting the state, working with the Auburn and Cayuga County governments, made a "significant investment" in the carbon filtration system at the park, Seggos said the system is fully functional and protects the city's water supply.

The DEC news release said understanding and dealing with phosphorus inputs from the lake watershed is critical for protecting Owasco Lake and led to the development of the plan, which the release said is consistent with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s framework for watershed-based plans with nine key elements for protecting waterbodies and engaging with stakeholders.

"The Owasco Lake plan analyzes phosphorus sources and locations, estimates current loadings, and uses mathematical tools to project the consequences of changing conditions. The findings support a series of recommended actions designed to reduce phosphorus inputs," the news release continued. "The plan recommends many watershed-level and landscape-specific management actions that can be implemented to meet the total phosphorus reduction target, including agricultural best management practices, sediment and erosion control practices, installation of riparian forested buffers and septic system improvements. Recommended actions also aim to improve the watershed’s ability to withstand and recover from extreme weather events."

Owasco's nine element plan was funded by the state's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and administered through the Department of State's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, the release said, adding development of the plan was a collaboration led by the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development and Ecologic LLC, a consulting firm based in Cazenovia. The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is the main entity responsible for coordinating implementation of the recommendations to protect and improve the lake, the release said.

Ed Wagner, supervisor for the town of Owasco and the chair of the management council said in the release he is happy to see the plan finalized.

"We and our partners have been hard at work for years, which includes the OLWMC Inspection and Protection Division, and have specifically targeted implementing projects that reduce pollution to the lake. This Nine Element Plan provides the additional framework for us to continue and expand our work, and hopefully enable additional funding opportunities," he said.

At the event Friday, Michele Wunderlich, associate planner with the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, thanked the DEC and the department of state in helping develop the plan.

"It's a community plan, we worked with many stakeholders and partners to develop this plan, and we hope it will protect the lake in the future," Wunderlich said.

Seth Jensen, Auburn's director of municipal utilities, said in 2016, the city was facing "major challenges" with algal blooms compromising Owasco Lake, the city's drinking water source.

"Myself and city council, we took a proactive approach, with partnership with the state, experts and funding to develop this technology as an immediate way to deal with the issue at hand, but at the same time we recognize the importance of long-term goals and long-term strategies," he said. "This nine element plan, in my opinion, is doing just that."

Other ways to improve and protect the lake's water quality have been in the works for years. New rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed were approved by the Auburn council and the Owasco Town Board in October 2020. The final draft was later sent to the state Department of Health with a request to amend public health law as the regulations suggest, but the health department recently outlined a year-long process to evaluate and potentially make alterations to the proposal. The department created a state inter-agency working group which started workshops with local officials involved in the proposal's development.

After Friday's event, Jensen said he can't speak for the state, but said "our conversations with the state (have) been around them wanting the nine element plan in hand," adding that the plan is a science-driven approach.

"That's what informs policy, you have the science now ... what's causing HABs, what's decreasing lake health, phosphorus is one of them," Jensen said. "We can make sure those rules and regulations align themselves with the nine element plan."