New York state forest ranger scandals spur push for tighter oversight

The union for state rangers, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, said it is contesting the "uncorroborated" allegations against Richardson, who is also known as Chad Richardson and resides in Oneida County.

"Not only is this PBA fully backing Chad Richardson, but many of his fellow rangers are backing him, and several made financial donations to help him during this period of suspension," the union's director and counsel, Dan De Federicis, told CNHI.

"This would not happen if they felt the allegations against him were true," DeFedericis added.

De Federicis said the union is assisting Richardson in the state disciplinary proceeding, and said that in some cases, the state's allegations are "refuted by other evidence."

The inspector general recommended that DEC, an agency headed by Commissioner Basil Seggos, revise its policies to require more meetings between supervisors and rangers and revise inventory policies to "ensure the integrity of assets."

In response, DEC, in a statement released by agency spokeswoman Maureen Wren, said the ranger has been suspended without pay. In addition, this year the agency hired a new deputy commissioner for public protection and a director of the Division of Forest Protection.