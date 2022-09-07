New Yorkers support Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt, poll finds

A majority of New Yorkers support President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan, according to a Siena College poll.

Biden announced in August that the U.S. Department of Education will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell grant recipients and $10,000 for those who did not receive Pell grants. To be eligible for the relief, borrowers must earn no more than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.

The Siena poll of 803 New York adults ages 18 and older found 56% support Biden's action. One-third are opposed, while 11% either didn't know or refused to respond.

Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said support is highest among Democrats, Black residents, younger New Yorkers (under age 50) and individuals who have a student loan balance.

"At least 60% of those under 50 support the plan, think it will give them a better chance to achieve the American Dream and that spending of those dollars as opposed to paying back the loan will be good for the economy," Levy added.

While a majority is in favor of Biden's action, most New Yorkers (61%) said they did not take out a federal loan to help pay for college. Among the 38% of those who did use a federal loan to pay for higher education, a majority of this group (54%) said they have paid it in full. Forty-five percent said they still have a balance.

There are mixed views on whether Biden's plan is enough to address soaring student loan debt, which topped $1.7 trillion in 2021, according to Federal Reserve estimates.

A plurality of respondents (39%) said Biden's decision to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt is about the right approach, but 21% said it doesn't go far enough. Another 29% said it goes too far.

Republicans are more likely to say it goes too far, while a vast majority of Democrats think it's either the right approach or doesn't go far enough in addressing student loan debt.