Newcomers running for Cayuga County Legislature seat in central Auburn

After being served by the same Cayuga County legislator for the past 12 years, residents in Auburn's downtown area will have a new representative in 2022.

With the county's three-term limit preventing incumbent Republican Legislator Timothy Lattimore from seeking re-election, two newcomers running for elected office are vying to fill the seat for the next two years.

Christina Calarco, a Democrat who has taught in the Auburn school district, and Mike Pettigrass, a Republican who has worked as a counselor at Auburn Correctional Facility, are both running in District 13.

Calarco is following is her family's footsteps by pursuing public office. Her mother, Deborah, used to be a member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, and her father, Francis "Chubby" Calarco, was a former member of the county Legislature. Christina Calarco said she tries to embody what she learned from her father and her family in general.

"He gave so much to the community and that really got passed on to (her family,)" she said.

As a biology teacher at Auburn High School for the last 17 years, in addition to having coached cheerleading for over a decade and being the president of the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Calarco said she believes community involvement and giving back are important.

One of the main reasons why she wanted to run when asked if she was interested was because "I've always told my students that if they want things to be a certain way, or they want change or they want to make an impact, they have to go out and do it, we can never wait for somebody else to make the change that we want."

Pettigrass also hails from a long family line of public servants. His father, John Pettigrass II, was corporation counsel for the city of Auburn from 1968 until his death in 1986. His grandfather, John Pettigrass I, started Pettigrass Funeral Home in the 1930s. His cousin Jerry runs the funeral home today. Mike Pettigrass said he grew up in a household where public service and events within the city were always "part of the discussion."

Pettigrass, who has been a guidance counselor through the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for over 28 years and has worked in Auburn Correctional Facility for 24 years, said he wanted to run for office in order to help "get the county moving in a better, more positive direction."

If elected, Calarco said she wants to see economic growth continue in the area, adding that she thinks "tourism is going to continue to be really important." Another one of her priorities is continuing to protect the Owasco Lake watershed. She believes the watershed is "a natural resource that can never replaced" and wants to work with the county's agricultural industry. Calarco added that she wants to be able to help preserve the watershed without causing "undue harm" to the businesses of local farmers.

'If there's anything that's really essential, it's farmers," she said. "We need to make sure we can find a way to tackle that and I know it's something that they've been working on."

During his years living in the city, Pettigrass said he has seen trends that have bothered him.

"I've watched the population go down, I've seen big business leaving, I see the small businesses struggling and I see the lack of opportunity for the younger generation to want to stick around," Pettigrass said. "I want to leave something better for my children and grandchildren. I think we can do better as a whole, as a county, a city, as a community, we can do better."

He wants to help the county work more collaboratively, citing his experience as a guidance counselor. He feels he is a good listener, adding he tries to understand a problem before interjecting. Additionally, he wants to help protect the water supply.

The candidates also have thoughts about what the county government's future leadership structure should look like. Since the Legislature fired former County Administrator J. Justin Woods in spring 2019, the city has had the Legislature chairperson handle day-to-day operations.

Calarco believes creating an operations manager to "hold us all over until a permanent solution is found" was a smart move, adding that she believes giving so many duties to the head of the county Legislature is a lot for one person to handle. However, Calarco said she wants to know more about the relevant issues at hand before stating what she believes the best long-term solution would be.

Pettigrass wants a referendum for the public to vote on what they think the county's future leadership structure should look like. That said, he personally believes a county executive seat would be best so if the community doesn't like the way that person is doing that job, they can be voted out.

Regarding COVID-19, Calarco said Cayuga County government has taken the right steps during the COVID-19 pandemic "in the sense that they're doing what is coming down from the New York State Department of Health and that's what we have to do," Calarco said. She feels individual counties shouldn't be creating their own separate rules regarding a global pandemic.

"We need to all be on the same page, so I think following what the New York state Health Department is telling us we need to do is the right way to handle this," she said. "In terms of mandates and anything that comes up on that, a lot of that's going to have to be negotiated with union contracts. If there's going to be disciplinary issues, if people don't follow the mandates, then we have to negotiate those with the unions and get those in the contracts."

Pettigrass feels the county "could have done a better job" of getting information out to the public on a daily basis, in comparison to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily press conferences updating the public in 2020. He added that he also felt the city could have put more information out on a daily basis as well, but acknowledged that these entities could not have the seen the crisis coming right away.

Christina Calarco Christina Calarco is running for the District 13 seat for the Cayuga County Legislature.

Christina Calarco Name: Christina M. Calarco Municipality where you reside: City of Auburn, District 13, Cayuga County Age: 44 Family status: Daughter of Frank "Chubby" and Deborah Calarco, siblings Michael Calarco (Fireman), Robert Calarco (County Legislator, Suffolk County), Francis "CJ" Calarco, (math teacher, Southern Cayuga). Victoria Calarco (elementary school librarian) Occupation: High school science teacher (biology, anatomy and bioethics)



Education: Bachelor's degree from Hamilton College, MST from LeMoyne College, Current Noyce Master Teacher Fellowship at University of Rochester



Elected and/or community service experience: President of the Cayuga Museum, Committee member for Majorpalooza; Faculty advisor for Wells College Education Department; former Ignite Steering Committee member; served on fundraising committee/chair for United Way annual fund.

Mike Pettigrass Name: Michael Pettigrass Municipality where you reside: City of Auburn/Cayuga County Age: 56 Family status: Married to Stacy Pettigrass with 6 children: Justin, Chelsea, Brandon, Giovanni, Kaleb & Lilliana. My father John, was Corporation Counsel for the City of Auburn for 18 years and my grandfather founded the Pettigrass Funeral Home. My mother, Lillian, was a teacher at Seward Elementary. Occupation: I have been employed for over 28 years as a Counselor and now Supervising Counselor in the Guidance and Counseling Unit with the NYS Dept. of Corrections (Auburn Correctional Facility). Education: Graduate of Auburn High School class of 1983. Graduate of Cayuga Community College and SUNY Brockport with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Elected and or Community Service experience: First time running for political office.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.