Nine CNY unions endorsing John Katko for fourth term in Congress

DEWITT — Some central New York unions are sticking with U.S. Rep. John Katko in the competitive 24th Congressional District race.
Nine unions, a majority of which are affiliates of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council, formally endorsed Katko, R-Camillus, at a press conference Friday.
The unions supporting Katko include Teamsters Local 317, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 267, IBEW Local 43, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 73, New England Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277, Laborers' International Union of North America Local 633, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 58 and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen Division 169.
Greg Lancette, president of the Central and Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council, said the labor groups are supporting Katko for a fourth term in Congress because of his willingness to work with both parties and for his advocacy of key legislation, including bills that seek to boost water quality and infrastructure in the region.
"Congressman Katko has shown courage in standing up for what is right, regardless of politics," Lancette said.
Many of the unions supported Katko in past elections. While the Camillus Republican lacked union support in his first run for Congress in 2014, he earned the support of building and construction trade unions in his first reelection bid. Lancette was among the union leaders who endorsed Katko for reelection.
The building and construction trade unions largely stayed with Katko in the 2018 election.
Throughout his three terms in Congress, Katko said his relationships with labor organizations have been key to his legislative success.
"I rely on them as much as they rely on me," he said Friday.
This year, Katko is facing his toughest reelection bid yet. Dana Balter, a Democrat who challenged him in 2018, is running again. Most polls show that it's a tight race.
The labor support for Katko — Balter has her own base of support among unions — could provide a boost in the 24th district race. Lancette said the main way they will help the congressman is through messaging to members and their families. The unions supporting Katko represent more than 6,000 central New York workers.
The unions are supporting Democrats in other races, but are behind Katko in the 24th.
"This is bipartisan to the core what they're doing and I think that's something that should not be lost in all this today," Katko said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
