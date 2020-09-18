Nine CNY unions endorsing John Katko for fourth term in Congress

The building and construction trade unions largely stayed with Katko in the 2018 election.

Throughout his three terms in Congress, Katko said his relationships with labor organizations have been key to his legislative success.

"I rely on them as much as they rely on me," he said Friday.

This year, Katko is facing his toughest reelection bid yet. Dana Balter, a Democrat who challenged him in 2018, is running again. Most polls show that it's a tight race.

The labor support for Katko — Balter has her own base of support among unions — could provide a boost in the 24th district race. Lancette said the main way they will help the congressman is through messaging to members and their families. The unions supporting Katko represent more than 6,000 central New York workers.

The unions are supporting Democrats in other races, but are behind Katko in the 24th.

"This is bipartisan to the core what they're doing and I think that's something that should not be lost in all this today," Katko said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

