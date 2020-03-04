Nine more coronavirus cases in New York, Cuomo says

Tests have confirmed nine more cases of coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
Three of the individuals who tested positive for coronavirus are family members of a 50-year-old New Rochelle, Westchester County, man who has been hospitalized after contracting the illness. Cuomo said the wife, 20-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter are ill and at their home.
The son is a student at Yeshiva University in New York City. The school closed Wednesday after learning of the positive test.
A fourth person, one of the family's neighbors, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Cuomo said the neighbor, who is now self-quarantined at his home, drove the Westchester County man to the hospital.
After the governor's initial announcement, he held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to reveal that five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Westchester County. The five people are family members — a husband, wife and three of their children. The husband is friends with the attorney who is receiving treatment for the illness.
There are hundreds of people statewide who are voluntarily isolating themselves due to possible exposure to the virus.
Cuomo noted that most coronavirus cases will resolve on their own. There are concerns about certain demographics, such as seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
The symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
The 50-year-old Westchester County man, an attorney who works in Manhattan, is in stable condition at a New York City hospital. Cuomo repeated that the man had an "underlying respiratory illness" when he contracted the virus.
Cuomo expects that there will be additional coronavirus cases in New York.
"The more you test, the more people you will find who test positive," he said.
There have been several negative tests for the virus. A pair of Buffalo-area families that recently returned from Italy tested negative for the illness. Two people in Oneida County were tested, but they don't have the virus. There was another negative test in Suffolk County.
Cuomo revealed that the husband of the New York City health care worker — the first case of coronavirus in the state — also tested negative. The health care worker recently traveled to Iran, which is one of the countries where several cases of coronavirus have been reported. She self-quarantined at her home and is feeling better, Cuomo said.
Some students in study abroad programs will return to New York. Cuomo said the State University of New York and City University of New York will recall students studying in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The students will be quarantined for two weeks after returning to New York.
