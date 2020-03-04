Nine more coronavirus cases in New York, Cuomo says

The symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The 50-year-old Westchester County man, an attorney who works in Manhattan, is in stable condition at a New York City hospital. Cuomo repeated that the man had an "underlying respiratory illness" when he contracted the virus.

Cuomo expects that there will be additional coronavirus cases in New York.

"The more you test, the more people you will find who test positive," he said.

There have been several negative tests for the virus. A pair of Buffalo-area families that recently returned from Italy tested negative for the illness. Two people in Oneida County were tested, but they don't have the virus. There was another negative test in Suffolk County.

Cuomo revealed that the husband of the New York City health care worker — the first case of coronavirus in the state — also tested negative. The health care worker recently traveled to Iran, which is one of the countries where several cases of coronavirus have been reported. She self-quarantined at her home and is feeling better, Cuomo said.

Some students in study abroad programs will return to New York. Cuomo said the State University of New York and City University of New York will recall students studying in China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The students will be quarantined for two weeks after returning to New York.

