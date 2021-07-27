 Skip to main content
No Auburn City Council meeting this week
AUBURN

ACC 5-21-21

The Auburn City Council meets at Memorial City Hall at a meeting in May 2021.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Meetings for Auburn City Council will not be held this week and the first Thursday in September.

There won't be a regular meeting on Thursday, July 29, because that day is the fifth Thursday of the month. The council's rules and procedures  say the voting body must meet on the first four Thursdays of a month and that for months with five Thursdays, council will pass a resolution to decide if a fifth meeting will be held that month or not. The council approved such a resolution earlier this month.

In addition, the resolution said a meeting would not be held Thursday, Sept. 2, because that month also will have five Thursdays. That day is also the Thursday before Labor Day weekend.

Meetings will resume Thursday, Sept. 9, and will continue weekly during that month through Thursday, Sept. 30.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

