No Auburn office for Rep. Claudia Tenney, but she will have four in upstate NY

For more than two decades, the city of Auburn's congressional representative has maintained an office in Cayuga County's largest municipality.

That streak is officially over.

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney announced Tuesday that she will have three district offices in Lockport (Niagara County), Oswego and Victor (Ontario County). The offices in Oswego, 46 E. Bridge St., and Victor, 7171 Pittsford-Victor Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information about the Lockport office will be released in the coming days.

Tenney's staff will also have regular satellite office hours in Watertown, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. They will partner with state Sen. Mark Walczyk's staff to hold the office hours at 317 Washington St., Suite 418, in Watertown.

Tenney, R-Canandaigua, previously told The Citizen that Auburn was not part of the district office plan. But her caseworkers will hold mobile office hours in each of the 24th district's 12 counties, including Cayuga. The mobile office hours will be announced on a rolling basis, according to a news release.

"I made a commitment to the residents of New York's 24th district that we would be ready to serve you on day one of the new Congress, and I am honored that we have made good on this promise," she said Tuesday. "Our new office locations and excellent team of seasoned policy and customer service professionals will provide the highest level of support and care to every resident of the 24th district."

Constituent service is typically a high priority for members of Congress, but it will be especially important for Tenney's team. The district stretches from western New York to the North Country, with nearly all of the Finger Lakes in between. With all or parts of 12 counties within the district, it's one of the largest in terms of geographic area in New York.

"Our commitment to this community is that we will serve transparently with honor, integrity and compassion," Tenney said. "We will provide top-tier constituent services and work proactively to address the full range of constituent needs and concerns while advancing policies that improve our region, uphold the Constitution and make our nation stronger than ever."

Tenney is beginning her third term in Congress. Before winning reelection in the 24th district, she represented parts of central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

In addition to her district office locations, she also announced that her Washington, D.C., office will be in room 2349 of the Rayburn House Office Building. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.