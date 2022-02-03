No Katko? No problem: Two Republicans eye primary against Jacobs in new district

After U.S. Rep. John Katko opted for retirement and the redistricting process was completed, two Republicans will continue their campaigns in another congressional district.

Andrew McCarthy and John Murtari will seek the Republican nomination in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District, which extends from Niagara County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country. Seven northern Cayuga County towns, along with a portion of the town of Brutus, are in the redrawn 24th district.

McCarthy and Murtari planned to challenge Katko for the Republican nomination. McCarthy lives in Rome and anticipated that the new Syracuse-area congressional district would include the Utica-Rome area. However, state lawmakers drew the 22nd Congressional District to include other counties in central New York, but does not extend to Rome. Murtari is a Wayne County resident. Wayne County is in the current 24th district with all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, plus western Oswego County. Wayne will be part of the new 24th district.

A spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed that he will run for the GOP nod in the 24th district. Murtari wrote in an email to The Citizen that he has been holding events and will continue his campaign. He is also planning to file a lawsuit challenging the new maps. He thinks the new 24th district "meets the dictionary definition of gerrymandering."

With McCarthy and Murtari shifting their focus to the newly drawn district, they are targeting another incumbent GOP congressman. U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, a western New York Republican, announced on Monday that he will run for reelection in the 24th district.

Jacobs' campaign noted that the new district is comprised of all or part of eight counties in his current district, the 27th.

"Western New Yorkers value our families and our freedom and our shared commitment to these values binds us together," Jacobs said. "The renumbered NY-24 contains over 400,000 constituents I currently represent, and I am excited to get to better know a few new communities."

Jacobs has a financial advantage over his potential Republican primary opponents. He raised $103,465 in the fourth quarter of 2021, $80,267 of which came from individuals. He also received $23,198 from political action committees and other groups. His campaign spent $55,142 and has $334,153 cash on hand.

McCarthy did not file a fundraising report because he did not enter the race until early January. Murtari reported receipts totaling $4,570. He either donated or loaned $4,045 to his campaign and received $525 in unitemized individual contributions. He spent $2,620 and has $1,949 in the bank.

So far, no Democrats have publicly announced their candidacies in the new 24th district.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

