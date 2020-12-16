No vacancy: John Mannion sworn in as NY senator

After 349 days, the 50th state Senate District has a representative.
State Sen. John Mannion was sworn in on Wednesday. The Geddes Democrat took the oath two weeks after winning the 50th district race by 8,082 votes over Republican Angi Renna.
Mannion will have to take the oath again in January when the state Legislature opens for the 2021 session. But serving the remaining two weeks of the current term allows him to get a head start on his new job as a state lawmaker.
"It feels great, but we — myself and the people helping me — take this job very seriously," he said in a phone interview. "And especially during this time we got a lot going on. We got a lot of people out there hurting, so we're here to help them. The seat has been vacant for too long. People need representation, especially during trying times, and we're here to provide it."
The 50th district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, lacked representation for the first 11 1/2 months of the year. Former state Sen. Bob Antonacci was in office for a year before he was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge. He resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019.
To fill the vacancy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo scheduled the special election for April 28 — the same day as the state's presidential primary elections. However, Cuomo postponed the special election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially moved to June 23, which was the date of the primary election, before it was canceled. That meant the seat wouldn't be filled until after the general election in November.
There was another delay awaiting the candidates. Because New York expanded eligibility for absentee voting, there were about 40,000 absentee ballots cast in the 50th district, most of which were in Onondaga County. Cayuga County finished its count a little over a week after Election Day. But Onondaga County had to stop its count for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak involving elections board staff.
The count resumed on Nov. 30. Mannion, who trailed Renna by 7,228 votes on election night, took the lead on Dec. 1. He declared victory and Renna conceded the race.
Despite the delays, they didn't prevent Mannion from preparing for an eventual win. He started to build his Senate staff while waiting for the votes to be counted. After the race was decided, he continued to hire staffers and received briefings on the state budget and legislation the Senate may consider in 2021.
But first came the moment Wednesday when he walked into the Senate chamber with his family — his wife, Jennifer, and their three children.
"It takes a lot of courage to run and really a lot of sacrifice," he said. "My wife has been fantastic all along. To say she's supportive is really not enough. We really did this together."
As Mannion begins a new chapter, he will end another — his 28-year teaching career. Most recently, he was an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. He was also president of the West Genesee Teachers Association.
Mannion believes his first career has prepared him for his new profession.
"I think it's provided me with a skill set that's going to make me an effective legislator," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
