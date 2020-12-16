No vacancy: John Mannion sworn in as NY senator

To fill the vacancy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo scheduled the special election for April 28 — the same day as the state's presidential primary elections. However, Cuomo postponed the special election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially moved to June 23, which was the date of the primary election, before it was canceled. That meant the seat wouldn't be filled until after the general election in November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was another delay awaiting the candidates. Because New York expanded eligibility for absentee voting, there were about 40,000 absentee ballots cast in the 50th district, most of which were in Onondaga County. Cayuga County finished its count a little over a week after Election Day. But Onondaga County had to stop its count for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak involving elections board staff.

The count resumed on Nov. 30. Mannion, who trailed Renna by 7,228 votes on election night, took the lead on Dec. 1. He declared victory and Renna conceded the race.

Despite the delays, they didn't prevent Mannion from preparing for an eventual win. He started to build his Senate staff while waiting for the votes to be counted. After the race was decided, he continued to hire staffers and received briefings on the state budget and legislation the Senate may consider in 2021.