Notable names among CNY presidential delegates for Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, Yang

A state senator, former Auburn city councilor, an activist and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee are among the delegates from New York's 24th Congressional District for five of the candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang filed their delegates from New York who would represent them at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Biden's delegates include Dia Carabajal, who recently served as an Auburn city councilor. She is one of seven central New Yorkers chosen to be Biden delegates. She is joined by Diane Dwire, a longtime Democratic Party official who ran for state Assembly in 2016 and 2018, and Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase.

The delegates for Warren are a who's who of central New Yorkers. The list includes state Sen. Rachel May, Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips, former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli, Syracuse University professor and activist Thomas Keck and Scott Comegys, an alpaca farmer in Wayne County and Democratic candidate for state Assembly.