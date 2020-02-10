Notable names among CNY presidential delegates for Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, Yang

A state senator, former Auburn city councilor, an activist and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee are among the delegates from New York's 24th Congressional District for five of the candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang filed their delegates from New York who would represent them at the Democratic National Convention in July.
Biden's delegates include Dia Carabajal, who recently served as an Auburn city councilor. She is one of seven central New Yorkers chosen to be Biden delegates. She is joined by Diane Dwire, a longtime Democratic Party official who ran for state Assembly in 2016 and 2018, and Onondaga County Legislator Peggy Chase.
The delegates for Warren are a who's who of central New Yorkers. The list includes state Sen. Rachel May, Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips, former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli, Syracuse University professor and activist Thomas Keck and Scott Comegys, an alpaca farmer in Wayne County and Democratic candidate for state Assembly.
Sanders' delegates include Maurice "Mo" Brown, a central New York activist who founded Uplift Syracuse; Prerna Deer, who is vice chair of the town of Manlius Democrats; and Karin Wikoff, a Cayuga County resident.
The candidates' performance in the New York primary, which will be held April 28, will determine how many delegates they get for the convention. New York will award 320 delegates, 184 of which will be based on performance in each of the state's 27 congressional districts.
In the 24th district, there will be seven delegates up for grabs. To receive any delegates, a candidate must get at least 15% of the vote.
The Delegates
Bernie Sanders
Maurice Brown, Kellie Brauchle, Ian MacNeil, Prerna Deer, Gary Weinstein, Karin Wikoff, Leeland Whitted
Joe Biden
Bruce Connor, Margaret "Peggy" Chase, Daniel Farfaglia, Diane Dwire, Bernard B. Washington, Jr., Dia Carabajal, William Scott
Elizabeth Warren
Jerome Camp, Rachel May, Thomas Keck, Colleen Gibbons, Ian Phillips, Melina Carnicelli, Scott Comegys
Pete Buttigieg
John Sullivan, Lisa Sacco, James Monto III, M. Rita Tickle, Phillip Precourt, Ramona Ann McConnell, Paul Lynch
Andrew Yang
Robert Bezy, Ann Remsey, Kenneth Stack, Danielle Flipski, Michael McCarthy, Farah Ibrahim, Nicholas Caruso
