Nursing homes are Cuomo's 'biggest fear' as Covid-19 deaths rise

New York's nursing homes remain a "feeding frenzy" for Covid-19 and a focus of concern for public health officials, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Another 36 nursing home residents in the state died Friday from the coronavirus.

That adds to the statewide total of 2,690 deaths at New York's nursing homes as of Wednesday, a figure that may not fully account for the virus' toll within this vulnerable population.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this," Cuomo said during his news briefing Saturday. "Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus, despite everything we can do and the best efforts of people working in those nursing homes who are doing a fantastic job."

The Cuomo administration in recent days has begun reporting more information about Covid-19 confirmed cases and fatalities at nursing homes in the state. This came at the prodding of families of residents and news outlets to provide these details.

New York's 613 licensed nursing homes have about 95,000 residents.

The state Health Department as of Wednesday reported 6,475 confirmed Covid-19 cases at 354 of those facilities. That's among nearly 237,000 confirmed cases of the virus throughout New York.