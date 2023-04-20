U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams' first few town hall meetings received negative reviews from progressive activists who criticize the format and some of the Republican congressman's exchanges with the audience.

Williams, R-Sennett, held three town hall meetings in Madison and Oneida counties last week. At each town hall meeting, attendees could submit questions by writing them on an index card. The questions were compiled and a moderator read questions to Williams.

The inability for constituents to directly ask Williams their questions is one of the activists' complaints. Indivisible Mohawk Valley, a group that advocates for progressive candidates and issues, has been critical of the format and what they describe as Williams' "sham" town hall meetings.

At a town hall meeting in Morrisville last week, some attendees began shouting their comments when they disapproved of Williams' remarks.

"(Williams) told the audience to stop calling out responses because we need dialogue, but dialogue is a two-way street, and he gave us no way to speak," said Kristin Andersen, who attended the town hall meeting.

Jennifer Geiger, who is a member of Indivisible Mohawk Valley, panned Williams' town hall meeting in Rome. She accused the GOP congressman of being "afraid to take questions directly from his constituents."

Williams has plans for more town hall meetings. The next forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford.

In a recap of his first 100 days in office, his office noted that Onondaga County town hall meetings will be held during the first week of May. The times and locations of those events have not been announced.

Williams' office added that he is "listening to constituents questions and directly addressing them" at the town hall meetings.

When he opened his first town hall meeting in Chittenango last week, Williams told the crowd that he was encouraged by the turnout and the diversity in the audience.

"Several of you said 'thank you for coming' to which I answered, 'It's my job.' It's what I do is to come out and engage and to listen and to love and serve the people of New York's 22nd district," he said. "My goal is that when you walk out of here, you may or may not agree with me. But I hope that you will at least have some idea of who it is that represents you in Congress."