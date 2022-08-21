NY-22 Democratic candidates believe their experience sets them apart in primary

Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts come from different backgrounds. For the four Democrats running in the 22nd Congressional District, that's what separates them in a crowded primary field.

Roberts, D-Syracuse, is a former state assemblyman, Onondaga County legislator and served as commissioner of the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. His political career includes eight election wins and a primary victory.

To govern, Roberts touted his ability to work with both parties. He thinks he can win Republican votes if he advances to the general election.

"I have a lot of experience working across the aisle," he said at a NewsChannel 9 debate last week.

Majok, a Syracuse city councilor, has a unique story. He was one of the "Lost Boys" from South Sudan who came to the United States. He entered foster care and later graduated from Fowler High School in 2004.

His lived experience, he says, can set him apart.

"So many people with my background have been written off often and we are regular Americans just like anybody else," he told The Citizen. "People are usually willing to pay attention to the people who come from advantaged backgrounds and not pay attention to folks like us, like refugees."

Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, has focused on helping families throughout her campaign. She is the mother of two daughters and an Air Force veteran. Central New York, she says, is a great place to raise a family.

"I've got a stake in the game," she told The Citizen in March. "My kids are at public school. I'm already invested in the community through public service. I'm paying taxes. I've got a mortgage. This is it for us. If I'm finding there's challenges, I can't be the only one."

Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Syracuse, ran for Congress two years ago. He lost to Dana Balter in the Democratic primary.

He highlights his military service, including stints at the Pentagon working as a policy adviser to two defense secretaries.

"I bring this unique background... I think people want problem solvers," he said at the NewsChannel 9 debate. "They don't want hyperpartisanship. They don't want extremism. They want people who are going to take on the challenges that we face."

On the issues, the candidates agree that abortion rights should be preserved and protected. They also believe that there should be action to address inflation and high gas prices. They also agree that while Second Amendment rights should be respected, the federal government should do more to crack down on gun violence.

There are some differences between the candidates. Klee Hood and Roberts would support a shift toward a single-payer health care system, but Conole would not go that far. He wants to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and provide a public option for people to buy into Medicare.

The candidates have largely avoided conflicts during the primary, but Klee Hood has challenged Conole on the support he has received from a political action committee funded by a cryptocurrency billionaire. Protect Our Future, a PAC backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has spent more than $500,000 to support Conole's congressional bid.

Klee Hood has questioned Conole about the PAC's support, but he has dismissed it as "circular firing squad politics."

The winner of the Democratic primary in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a portion of Oswego County, will face either Steve Wells or Brandon Williams, the two Republicans who are vying for their party's nomination in a primary.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 23.