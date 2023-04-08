Most voters in the 22nd Congressional District oppose cuts to Social Security while supporting a proposal to raise taxes on wealthy individuals to bolster the program, according to a new survey released by Data for Progress, a progressive think tank.

The poll found that 88% of voters in the 22nd district oppose slashing Social Security benefits, with more than three-quarters of voters strongly opposed to cuts.

As members of Congress from both parties say they don't support Social Security cuts, there are questions about how to ensure the program is solvent for future generations.

In the Data for Progress poll, voters were asked about one possible solution: Raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to boost Social Security. Overall, 82% of voters support the concept if the alternative is cutting benefits. There is more support for the plan among Democrats (97%) than Republicans (71%).

Data for Progress surveyed 548 likely voters in the 22nd district. The poll was conducted March 28 to April 3.

Social Security will likely be a hot-button issue in the 2024 election. U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, the incumbent in the 22nd district, has already been accused of supporting cuts to Social Security by left-leaning groups.

House Majority Forward, a group linked to House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, launched an ad campaign targeting Williams, R-Sennett, and other Republican members of Congress.

The ad campaign claimed Williams wants to "destroy" Medicare and Social Security — a charge the GOP congressman denied in a statement at the time.

"These are not things handed out by the government, they were paid for by hard-working Americans," Williams said. "Anyone, from either party, who attempts to deprive our elderly of these earnings will have me as one of their toughest opponents."