NY-22 roundup: Holden releases campaign video; Fajans-Turner, Riley net endorsements

Two Democratic candidates received endorsements in the 22nd Congressional District race, while another has released a campaign video outlining their platform.

Holden unveils video touting progressive credentials

Steven Holden, a Camillus Democrat, released his first campaign video on Thursday. The 30-second spot is "backed by an aggressive media buy," according to his campaign, and will appear on digital platforms.

The video was shot at Ithaca Commons and highlights Holden's support for Medicare for All and canceling student loan debt. He also pledges to "take on Wall Street and tax-evading corporations raking in billions while sticking it to the poor and middle class."

The campaign ad aims to position Holden as the "sole progressive" in the seven-way Democratic primary.

"Unlike others in this race, I can't be bought off by D.C. special interests," he said.

Fajans-Turner backed by climate group

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, an Ithaca Democrat who has built a career working to combat the effects of climate change, has been endorsed by a climate-focused organization.

Zero Hour, which is described as a "youth-led movement creating entry points, training, and resources for new young activists and organizers ... wanting to take concrete action around climate change," has endorsed Fajans-Turner in the 22nd district race.

Magnolia Mead, a policy advocate for Zero Hour, said Fajans-Turner will fight for climate legislation in Congress.

"She's spent her life holding Wall Street accountable, and New Yorkers are ready to send her to Congress to make government work for the people, not corporations," Mead said.

Tompkins County Progressives endorse Riley

Josh Riley secured another endorsement in the 22nd district race.

Tompkins County Progressives, a chapter of the New York Progressive Action New York, is supporting Riley, D-Ithaca, for Congress.

Emily Adams, the group's chair, said Riley is "uniquely qualified to deliver results in a divided Congress."

"He has spent much of his career working in Congress, writing legislation that not only could make a difference in people's lives but also could get the votes to pass," she added. "Josh is a hard-working idealist with a long track record in public service, including time doing civil rights work for kids and volunteering to help workers who lost their jobs. Despite great professional success and recognition, he remains humble, and despite huge challenges and injustices in front of us, he remains hopeful and even tempered."

For Riley, it's the latest in a string of endorsements this month. He has the support of the Cortland County Democratic Committee and the New York Working Families Party. Dana Balter, who was the Democratic nominee for Congress in 2018 and 2020, endorsed Riley over the six other contenders.

This week, Defend the Vote, a national voting rights group, endorsed Riley's campaign.

"I'm very grateful for Tompkins County Progressives' support," Riley said. "Together, we will fight to defend our democracy, make health care a civil right in America, and create the new jobs we need to save the planet from climate change. As counsel in the Senate, I worked to implement progressive ideals as pragmatic policies, and I look forward to continuing that work when elected."

The candidates are passing petitions to qualify for the June 28 primary election. The winner of the primary will be in a strong position to win the general election. The new 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties, has 50,000 more Democrats than Republicans.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

