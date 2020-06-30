NY adds 8 more states to COVID-19 quarantine list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eight more states with high COVID-19 infection rates have been added to New York's quarantine order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah on the travel advisory. If residents of those states travel to New York or if New Yorkers visit those states and return home, they must quarantine for 14 days.

States are added to the order based on two metrics: A positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or a state with a 10% positive rate over a 7-day rolling average.

With more states reporting additional COVID-19 cases and community spread, Cuomo said it's necessary for New York to take action.

"We've set metrics for community spread just as we've set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York's travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days."