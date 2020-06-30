NY adds 8 more states to COVID-19 quarantine list

Eight more states with high COVID-19 infection rates have been added to New York's quarantine order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah on the travel advisory. If residents of those states travel to New York or if New Yorkers visit those states and return home, they must quarantine for 14 days.
States are added to the order based on two metrics: A positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or a state with a 10% positive rate over a 7-day rolling average.
With more states reporting additional COVID-19 cases and community spread, Cuomo said it's necessary for New York to take action.
"We've set metrics for community spread just as we've set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York's travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days."
The travel advisory took effect Thursday in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in many other states. The order doesn't apply to travelers who are passing through New York. There are exceptions for essential workers and first responders.
Workers who travel to a state on the quarantine list won't be eligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave.
In New York, there were 524 new positive cases and 52,025 tests conducted on Monday. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 38, from 853 to 891. New hospital admissions are up 20 and there are 217 patients in intensive care.
There were 52 more patients discharged, increasing the total number to 70,487. There were 13 deaths. Overall, the statewide death toll is 24,855.
