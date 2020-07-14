NY adds four more states to quarantine list, COVID-19 cases linked to July 4 party

Travelers from Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin will need to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the four states have been added to New York's travel advisory. States with a positive COVID-19 test rate of more than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period or at least a 10% positivity rate over a 7-day period are on the quarantine list. People who travel from those states, including New Yorkers who visit those states and return home, must quarantine for 14 days.
There are exceptions for essential workers. For people who engage in non-essential travel to those states, they will lose their eligibility for New York's COVID-19 paid sick leave program.
The four new states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah on the quarantine list. Cuomo said Monday that there will be increased enforcement of the advisory, including a new requirement that travelers from the select states must fill out a form or they may be forced to pay a $2,000 fine and ordered to complete a mandatory quarantine.
"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said.
"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory."
As the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in several other states, New York's data has been steady. There were 912 new cases out of 60,045 tests conducted on Monday, a 1.5% positive rate. Total hospitalizations increased by 28 to 820, and new patient admissions increased from 60 to 71.
The total number of patients in intensive care units dropped by eight to 167, and the number of intubations decreased from 103 to 101. There were 49 more hospital discharges on Monday, raising the overall total to 71,692 since the outbreak began in New York four months ago.
The state reported five new deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in New York is at 24,994. The total number of confirmed cases, as of Monday, is 403,175.
In other news:
• State and local health departments have identified a cluster of cases linked to a party over the Fourth of July weekend in Suffolk County.
According to Cuomo's office, more than one-third of the people who attended the party have tested positive for COVID-19.
"I cannot be more clear: Look at what's happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don't wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike," Cuomo said. "No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.