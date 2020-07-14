NY adds four more states to quarantine list, COVID-19 cases linked to July 4 party

"However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory."

As the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in several other states, New York's data has been steady. There were 912 new cases out of 60,045 tests conducted on Monday, a 1.5% positive rate. Total hospitalizations increased by 28 to 820, and new patient admissions increased from 60 to 71.

The total number of patients in intensive care units dropped by eight to 167, and the number of intubations decreased from 103 to 101. There were 49 more hospital discharges on Monday, raising the overall total to 71,692 since the outbreak began in New York four months ago.

The state reported five new deaths. The COVID-19 death toll in New York is at 24,994. The total number of confirmed cases, as of Monday, is 403,175.

In other news:

• State and local health departments have identified a cluster of cases linked to a party over the Fourth of July weekend in Suffolk County.