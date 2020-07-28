NY adds three states, D.C. and Puerto Rico to COVID-19 travel quarantine list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have been added to New York's COVID-19 travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

People who visit New York from Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota, along with D.C. and Puerto Rico, must quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. New York residents who travel to any state listed on the advisory must quarantine for two weeks after they return.

There are 34 states on New York's quarantine list, which includes Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The decision to add states to the travel advisory is based on a formula. If the number of positive cases is more than 10 per 100,000 residents or if the positivity rate is more than 10% over a seven-day period, then the state or territory will be added to the quarantine list.

"Our job is to make sure we're doing everything we can to control COVID, which we are doing," Cuomo said. He added that the situation in other states is "still very bad."