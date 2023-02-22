The state Department of Labor has finalized regulations to reduce the farmworker overtime threshold to 40 hours a week over the next decade.

The adoption of the regulations is a formality after a wage board recommended the change and state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon accepted the board's report.

Beginning in 2024, the overtime threshold for farmworkers will be lowered from 60 to 56 hours. Every two years, the threshold will decrease by four hours until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.

"These new regulations ensure equity for farmworkers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector," Reardon said. "By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York state's continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms."

New York joins a handful of states, including California and Washington, that have adopted laws to lower the overtime thresholds for farmworkers.

The process began when the state Legislature passed the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act in 2019. The legislation was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The law requires farm employees to be paid overtime if they worked more than 60 hours a week. The measure also mandated the formation of a wage board to examine whether the overtime threshold should be lowered.

The wage board had three members: David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau; Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO; and Brenda McDuffie, former president of the Buffalo Urban League. The board held a series of hearings in 2020 and again last year.

Hughes and McDuffie voted to lower the overtime threshold to 40 hours with a phased-in approach. Fisher opposed the plan. After the board voted to submit its recommendations to Reardon in September, Fisher said the report and the state Department of Labor "have failed to recognize all the work the agricultural industry has done and been doing to improve working conditions on our farms."

The state Department of Labor highlighted recent changes that aim to help farms implement the new overtime standard, including increasing the investment tax credit to 20% and the farm workforce retention tax credit to $1,200 per employee. The state also created a refundable tax credit to help cover farm overtime costs.