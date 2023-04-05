Two websites that posed as an official New York Department of State division have been shut down and the operator must pay more than $44,000 in fines, state Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday.

The websites were created by Steamin' Weenie, a company owned by Thomas Romano. According to James, the websites were similar to the Department of State's Division of Corporations site and used imagery that closely resembled the agency's logo and seal. Another similarity was the name of the misleading website, "Corporation Services Division."

The attorney general's office noted that the websites did not include any disclosures notifying visitors that they were operated by a third party and not affiliated with the state.

But the websites didn't merely impersonate the official agency's digital home. It offered services that are usually provided by the Department of State and charged customers at a higher rate.

One example provided by the attorney general's office was the website charged businesses $135 for a certified copy of a certificate of incorporation. The Department of State charges $10 for a copy of that document.

"Misleading consumers is not a smart business plan, it's unethical and illegal," James said. "These websites deceived hardworking New Yorkers who were simply trying to open up their own business and file the necessary paperwork to do so. Scam artists may think they are savvy, but breaking state laws and conning New Yorkers will get you into hot water with my office."

Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, whose agency notified the attorney general's office about the misleading websites, thanked James for holding Romano and his company accountable.

"Impersonating the New York Department of State as a way of defrauding business owners out of their hard-earned money was not only deceptive, unfair and misleading, it was illegal," Rodriguez said.

The websites have been shut down. The attorney general's agreement with Romano and Steamin' Weenie requires them to pay $44,387 in penalties and they will be prohibited from using government logos, seals or similar imagery. They also must disclose that they are a third party and not affiliated with a government agency.

The attorney general's office also provided information about identifying government websites. Users should check the URL — government websites tend to have a .gov domain name — and review the website's contact page. For New Yorkers, James advises that they use ny.gov to find websites for state agencies.